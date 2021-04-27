हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn spotted outside Mumbai clinic, pics go viral!

Ajay Devgn is a busy man as he has several projects lined-up. He completed the MayDay shoot and also has Maidaan in the pipeline

Ajay Devgn spotted outside Mumbai clinic, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn was recently spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai. He wore a salmon pink tee and comfy trousers. The actor wore a white coloured mask and didn't really pose for the clicks but was papped on his way to the clinic. 

Check our Ajay Devgn's photos here:

Ajay Devgn is a busy man as he has several projects lined up. He completed the MayDay shoot and also has Maidaan in the pipeline. Not to forget the actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi co-starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Recently, the actor announced that he is all set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series "Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness". The actor will essay a gritty cop avatar that reimagines the iconic British series "Luther" for the Indian audience.

IANS quoted him as saying, "Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. The series will drop on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium later this year.

 

