Akshay Kumar BREAKS into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's house for 'chori'? Watch this 'masala' video

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu have collaborated for a brand and guess what? Their chemistry in the new ad video is crackling.

Akki took to social media and dropped the Kurkure masala ad here with the caption: Life mein ki pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry Samantha ke ghar mein nahi tha taala, #Kurkure khaate khaate #AbLagaMasala @Samanthaprabhu2 @KurkureSnacks #Ad

Fans expressed their happiness over the chemistry and loved it.

On the work front, Akshay has his kitty full with several movies. He currently is shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He wrapped up Bachchan Panday and Raksha Bandhan recently.

Akshay also will be seen in YRF period drama Prithviraj and also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

Meanwhile, Samantha rocked the screens in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' with her special song Oo Antava. She sizzled in the dance number and earned rave reviews for her performance in the song.