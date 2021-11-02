हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's lookalike is already a celeb online, check out this dimpled girl's viral photos!

Alia Bhatt&#039;s lookalike is already a celeb online, check out this dimpled girl&#039;s viral photos!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet is loaded with interesting stuff, especially when it comes to celebs. We have seen many lookalikes of our favourite Bollywood celebrities becoming famous overnight for their striking resemblance with the stars. Similarly, one such social media sensation is Alia Bhatt's doppelganger. 

Named Cesh on Instagram, this young social media influencer has over 36.5K followers already. Her dimpled cheeks and overall style will remind you of Alia Bhatt instantly. Take a look at some of her viral photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@celesti.bairagey)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@celesti.bairagey)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@celesti.bairagey)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@celesti.bairagey)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her big solo release Gangubai Kathiawadi, SRK's production Darlings, SS Rajamouli's massive period drama RRR in her kitty. 

So besides her professional life, Alia's personal updates are what fans wanna know about, all the time. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official after coming together at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception. The two have been dating for around two years now and are often spotted together. 

The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra'. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success. 

The buzz around their impending wedding is also high these days. However, no official word on the marriage has been made yet. 

 

