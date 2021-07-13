Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s look from Goodbye leaked online!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who recently began working for his upcoming film Goodbye, has been in news for quite some time now. According to latest reports, a picture of Big B from the sets of the film has leaked and is going viral on social media. South beauty Rashmika Mandanna can also be seen in the picture.

A fan club has shared the photo online. Take a look:

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen sporting a bandhgala kurta and pyjama with a subtle look, while Rashmika opted for a casual look and the duo can be seen totally engrossed in some conversation.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta opposite Big B in lead role.

For the unversed, Rashmika is all set for her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

‘Goodbye’ will be her second Bollywood venture. Her fans are quite excited to see her in Bollywood as she is quite popular in South. She shot to fame with films like - Dear Comrade, Chamak, Chalo and Geetha Govindam among others.

While Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.