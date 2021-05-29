हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao's Vivah dialogue 'Jal Lijiye' is a famous meme now, and you will LOL over this viral trend!

Unleashing a meme fest on the internet, netizens have come up with some hilarious memes on Amrita Rao's 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue. 

Amrita Rao&#039;s Vivah dialogue &#039;Jal Lijiye&#039; is a famous meme now, and you will LOL over this viral trend!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Amrita Rao's picture-perfect girl-next-door image has remained vivid in public memory. So much so, that today her dialogue 'Jal Lijiye' from Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Vivah' has become a viral meme on social media - so you see Amrita with a glass of 'jal' almost everywhere.

Unleashing a meme fest on the internet, netizens have come up with some hilarious memes on 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue. And not just internet users but several popular brands are using this as a one-liner to get on the bandwagon. 

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

On the personal front, Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out. The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans. 

 

Tags:
Amrita RaoVivah dialogueJal LijiyeMemeamrita rao memeTrending
