Amrita Rao

Vivah actress Amrita Rao's hubby RJ Anmol shares adorable pic of baby Veer enjoying a car ride!

Vivah actress Amrita Rao&#039;s hubby RJ Anmol shares adorable pic of baby Veer enjoying a car ride!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ husband Anmol are enjoying their familial time together. The duo has been posting interesting stuff on social media and their newborn toddler Veer is keeping them busy too. 

Recently, RJ Anmol shared an adorable picture of baby boy Veer cradled comfortably in mommy Amrita Rao's arms while daddy takes the fam-jam for a car ride. RJ Anmol captioned the post as, "Someone keeps a Close Check, while I Drive #veer कोई बताएगा, यहाँ बाप कौन है ?! @amrita_rao_insta #moneycantbuyhappiness #happiness #dadlife

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RJ Anmol (@rjanmol27)

Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out. The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans. 

 

