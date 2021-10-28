Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt ace 'jugnu challenge', prove they're dancing queens! - WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt are the latest celebs to hop onto the 'Jugnu Challenge' inspired by rapper Badshah's new music video titled 'Jugnu' which is trending all over social media.

In Anushka's video, she's seen dancing while wearing a black one-shouldered top with high-waisted blue jeans. The actress oozes energy and oomph as she flaunts her dance moves on camera.

Take a look at her dance video:

Alia, equally energetic, kills it in her Jugnu dance challenge while donning purple pants and a bright coloured tank top. The actress adds a bit of sass into her video with funky sunglasses and dances like nobody's watching.

Check out her dance video:

The Jugnu Dance challenge came about after rapper Badshah released his music video titled 'Jugnu'. Later, he had shared a series of steps to follow if fans want to take part in the Jugnu challenge. If you're interested in taking part, check out his instructional video below.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in an upcoming venture with Ranveer Singh. The duo will be paired together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and will be helmed by Karan Johar.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’ in her kitty.