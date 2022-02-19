हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma lauds Delhi man for taking care of puppy after passer-by calls him 'pagal' - Watch

Anushka Sharma was in awe of a man as he showed compassion for a puppy while others were ridiculing him for it.

Anushka Sharma lauds Delhi man for taking care of puppy after passer-by calls him &#039;pagal&#039; - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to a viral video of a man showing love to a puppy with passersby calling him 'mad' for doing so. In the video from Delhi, the man was seen holding a puppy in his arms and cuddling with him.

After a man nearby noticed this, he called him 'pagal' or man. This irked the man in the video and he asked him why is he mad for caring for a speechless animal. He said, "Paagal bata rahe. Batao main paagal hu ji? Ye kitna accha sundar pilla. Ye bolta nahi hai kuch bhi lekin pyaar itna karta hai (He is calling me mad. Am I mad? This is such a cute puppy. He can't speak but he knows how to love)"

The 'Chakda Xpress' actress took to Instagram to share the video and laud the man for his compassion for the puppy. She wrote, "Paagal toh woh hain jo insaaniyat nahi samjhein, aap toh… (Mad are those people who don't understand humanity. You are…)" and added a clapping and heart emoji.

Take a look at the video and her post:

anushka

 

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her acting come back after a hiatus of three years with the biopic, 'Chakda Xpress'. The actress essays the role of ace female cricketer Jhulan Goswami — the former team India captain, in the film.

On Friday (Feb 18), she was spotted at a cricket ground in Mumbai, training for the film.

She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has also been keeping busy as a producer and has backed successful films and web series like Netflix’s ‘Bulbul’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaViralDelhi manAnimal lovers
Next
Story

Urfi Javed breaks silence on Hijab row, says 'it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants'

Must Watch

PT15M57S

DNA: Kejriwal taking help of Khalistani forces for elections: Channi