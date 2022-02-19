Anushka Sharma lauds Delhi man for taking care of puppy after passer-by calls him 'pagal' - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to a viral video of a man showing love to a puppy with passersby calling him 'mad' for doing so. In the video from Delhi, the man was seen holding a puppy in his arms and cuddling with him.

After a man nearby noticed this, he called him 'pagal' or man. This irked the man in the video and he asked him why is he mad for caring for a speechless animal. He said, "Paagal bata rahe. Batao main paagal hu ji? Ye kitna accha sundar pilla. Ye bolta nahi hai kuch bhi lekin pyaar itna karta hai (He is calling me mad. Am I mad? This is such a cute puppy. He can't speak but he knows how to love)"

The 'Chakda Xpress' actress took to Instagram to share the video and laud the man for his compassion for the puppy. She wrote, "Paagal toh woh hain jo insaaniyat nahi samjhein, aap toh… (Mad are those people who don't understand humanity. You are…)" and added a clapping and heart emoji.

Take a look at the video and her post:

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her acting come back after a hiatus of three years with the biopic, 'Chakda Xpress'. The actress essays the role of ace female cricketer Jhulan Goswami — the former team India captain, in the film.

On Friday (Feb 18), she was spotted at a cricket ground in Mumbai, training for the film.

She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has also been keeping busy as a producer and has backed successful films and web series like Netflix’s ‘Bulbul’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’.