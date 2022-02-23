Arya Babbar's verbal spat with a pilot lands him in a cockpit, actor releases in-flight video - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor turned politician Raj Babbar's son Arya Babbar recently had a verbal spat with a pilot over a joke. Arya released an in-flight video of an incident where he got in a tiff with the pilot of GoFirst, formerly GoAir, about a joke he allegedly made while the former was entering the aircraft.

After the pilot called him inside the cockpit to check with his apparent hurtful 'joke', Arya Babbar said the joke was intended for his friend. The pilot can be seen asking Arya, "I heard you say ‘Yeh Kya chalayega' to which Arya Babbar replied, "I only told him ‘Bhai ye abhi aaye hai?".

The altercation has been shared in the video where Arya even asks the pilot if he wants him off the plane to which the latter says he never said that. The pilot then offers a handshake which Arya refuses saying, "I don't wish to handshake with you. You wish to show your power and you want me to get up from my seat and come over here and talk to you when you have a problem."

In another similar incident, actress Chitrangda Singh also took to her social media, slamming GoFirst Airways for being rude to passengers. She shared screenshots of her horrible experience and revealed the air hostesses were extremely ill-mannered to the passenger sitting next to her.

These two incidents on separate occasions have led to a lot of people commenting on celeb posts and supporting them. Many have shared their own experiences as the above-mentioned airlines received massive flak online.