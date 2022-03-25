Aur Sunao: Shraddha Kapoor indirectly reacts to breakup rumours with Rohan Shrestha

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha's rumoured breakup news has been circulating widely on the internet and sparking discussions among fans if the rumours are true and if they are - what was the reason for the rumoured couple's breakup?

Amid the buzz and rumours, Shraddha Kapoor shared a cryptic post indirectly responding to the rumours that are spreading like wildfire. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Aur Sunao?? (Tell me more)"

This could be in relation to the rumours and Shraddha's lighthearted way of dealing with them as she asks people to 'tell her more'.

Take a look at her post:

Coming to the rumoured couple, it is well-known in the industry that Shraddha and Rohan have been good friends fond of each other's company. They have been friends since their childhood and their respective families share a close association.

Rohan's father is a well-known photographer of celebrities, Rakesh Shrestha. His mother, Jean Rodriguez, was an air hostess with Air-India.

According to media reports, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha's birthday celebrations that took place recently in Goa. The two were said to be in an on-and-off relationship for some time.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in an untitled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan.

(With IANS inputs)