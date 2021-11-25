Belly dancer flaunts sizzling HOT moves on Manike Mage Hithe, netizens are floored! - WATCH

New Delhi: The viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva has won hearts across the world and every other day, there's a video of a new rendition of the song by enthralled fans.

The song first went viral in May and still has the capability of mesmerising the internet. The craze of Manike Mage Hithe is still in the upward trend and the song continues to enamour with its soulful tune.

Recently, a video by a desi belly dancer grooving to the song has been creating buzz on social media. The trained belly dancer Deepali Vashistha had shared a captivating dance video of herself on Instagram, hopping on the Manike Mage Hithe trend.

She was seen showing off her unmatched belly dancing skills in a red crop top and a trendy printed skirt.

Take a look at the video:

Many netizens flooded to the comment section to compliment Deepali on her moves. While one user wrote, "Brilliant', another said, "moves r wow."

For the unversed, singer Yohani Diloka shot to fame after her song Manike Mage Hithe went viral on social media. Due to her rising popularity, the Sri Lankan singer was also called on Bigg Boss 15 in one of the weekend episodes where she shared the stage with host Salman Khan and even sang with him.

Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. As per a statement, Yohani will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.

