Viral: Cute girl shakes a leg to viral 'Manike Mage Hithe' song, steals hearts online - WATCH

New Delhi: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva’s popular song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ is getting new renditions every day. The popularity of the song refuses to die down.

The song first went viral in May and still has the capability of mesmerising the internet. The craze of Manike Mage Hithe is still in the upward trend and the song continues to enamor with its soulful tune.

Now another video is doing rounds on social media. This time the video features an 8-year-old girl shaking a leg to a mash-up of the song and it's too good to miss. The little girl’s video grooving to the song is an absolute treat to watch.

Watch the video here:

The clip was posted by Instagram user Rhea Mehta and was captioned, “Music and dance have no boundaries. Time to dance on Sri Lanka’s Manike Mage Hithe.”

As soon as the video hit the internet it went crazy viral and the netizens started showering it with appreciation. “What a rockstar,” a user said. “Wow, what moves she got,” wrote another user.

