Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan left shocked at airport as fan kisses her without consent, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: In what can be said as a clear case of crossing the line with a celebrity, Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan recently experienced a similar incident. While being papped at the airport, Arshi was taken aback when a fan, who tried to click a picture with the star, kissed her hand without her consent.

Arshi Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport and just as she was about to leave, a fan came to pose for a picture. Even after obliging the fan for a photo-op, the male fan kissed her hand without even asking her. This left Arshi shocked and she could be heard saying in the viral video that let's move out from here quickly.

Ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted the video on his Instagram which went viral on social media. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, a day after this incident Arshi Khan took to social media and shared the news that she has tested COVID-19 positive. Here's what she posted:

Arshi Khan was seen as one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss 14. She previously appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 11 along with other participants such as Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan amongst others.