Bigg Boss 14 fame Kashmera Shah's new sultry bikini post for TROLLS is a tight slap on bodyshaming!

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Kashmera Shah, who was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is living up her life queen size. Looking at her fit and fab body, all you can say is that she's ruling her 40s like a boss lady.

Shutting her trolls in a perfect way, Kashmera Shah teased a new bikini picture, looking hot. She captioned the photo: I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all you also need something to do with your life my dear haters. #kashisback #kashmerashah #kashmirashah #swimwear #swimstyle #hotnessoverload #sexy #blue #red #bollywood #actresses #exotic @krushna30 @ojasrajani @rambherwaniweddings

In a bold red two-piece, Kashmera not only shut her trolls but also got appreciation from actress Ankita Lokhande, who commented: So so so motivating Kashmera wish to have a body like u

Other celeb friends too dropped their comments.

Kashmera Shah lately has undergone a massive transformation after shedding oodles of weight.

Kashmera has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She was one of the most highlighted contestants in season 1 of reality show 'Bigg Boss'. She was also a participant on Nach Baliye in 2007.

Kashmera married Krushna Abhishek in 2012. They have two kids from the marriage.