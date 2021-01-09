हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmera Shah's sultry bikini look in a pool sets the internet on fire

New Delhi: TV personality Kashmera Shah is a stunner whose bold avatars send her fans into a tizzy. The actress, who was currently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a challenger, was evicted from the house in late December, 2020. This time, Kashmera is making headlines because of her steamy bikini look. 

In the video Kashmera shared on Instagram, the actress can be seen coming out of a pool in a sultry bikini. Captioning the post, Kashmera wrote, “Thank you for making me gorgeous @ojasrajani @rambherwaniweddings @tajsantacruzmumbai @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @artisingh5 @mahhivij #hot #sizzling #scorching #heated #warm #love #sexy #follow #like #cute #beautiful #instagood #fashion #model #photooftheday #summer #girl #beauty #instagram #cool #followme #kashmerashah #style #smile #happy #girls #art #photography #kashisback.” 

This is what Kashmera posted:

 

Meanwhile, Kashmera also put out a video where she is lip-syncing to ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s ‘You Are My Soniya’ with her friend. Posting the video, she wrote, “Just rocking tonight celebrating my birthday after a month @arbour28mumbai @whiterose_tina @artisingh5 @krushna30 @sargam.” 

 

 

Kashmera, who is married to actor, comedian Krushna Abhishek, often captivates her fans with her scintillating looks and videos. Have a look at some of her posts:

 

Kashmera tied the knot with Krushna in 2007 and the couple welcomed their twin boys - Rayaan and Krishaang - through surrogacy in 2017. 

 

