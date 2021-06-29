Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill tells fan ‘industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai’ - Watch video

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill has been doing wonders ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The beautiful diva recently went live on her YouTube channel in order to interact with her fans.

While talking to her fans she shared her diet plan, her daily schedule and also about her upcoming projects.

During the interaction, one of her fans wrote that she looked prettier during her Bigg Boss 13 days, to which the actress reacted that it was her ‘favourite look’ and it won’t be tough for her to go back to it as it only requires her to eat a lot. She also went on saying, “Par baat ye hai na, industry mein kam nahi milta, yaha pe patli ladkiya chalte hai.”

Describing further on how she lost weight, she said, “My team keeps telling me to stop taking sugar and salt. But all that is bakwas. It’s important to keep a check on the quantity. You soon get into a habit of eating less and that’s the key to shed the extra weight.”

She also shared her diet plan and said, “I eat moong for breakfast with tea, and dal, chawal and sabzi for lunch and for dinner, I just have milk.”

Recently, the actress turned into a muse for Bollywood’s most celebrated fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Dabboo took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of Sana. The video has already gone viral on social media and her fans are eagerly waiting for the final results.

Recently, Dabboo released this year’s calendar where Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally made their debuts. Apart from them, other celebrities who were also part of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar included- Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone and Kiara Advani among others.

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.