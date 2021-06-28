हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Dabboo Ratnani teases fans with Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photoshoot, BTS video goes viral!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill has been doing wonders ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Sana has been part of various music videos along with prominent personalities including her BFF from Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to rapper Badshah, she has been working with all the biggies. 

Now, the actress turned into a muse for Bollywood’s most celebrated fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Yes, you the read that right!

Dabboo took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video, where he can be seen taking pictures of Shehnaaz, while she is posing leaning against the mirror wall.

Sharing the BTS video, he wrote, “Magic Is Something You Create
#btswithdabboo With Stunning Shehnaaz Gill @shehnaazgill 

Photography @dabbooratnani
Video & Edit By @manishadratnani
Music @badboyshah
Makeup @vardannayak
Hair @alpakhimani
Styling @iamkenferns
Team Shehnaaz @kaushal_j
Team Dabboo @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani
Post Production @dabbooratnanistudio

#dabbooratnani #shehnaazgill #dabbooratnaniphotography..”

 

In the backdrop, we could hear Shehnaaz’s latest released song ‘Fly’ alongside Badshah being played. The video has already gone viral on social media and her fans are going gaga over the photoshoot and are eagerly waiting for the final results.

Recently, Dabboo released this year’s calendar where Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally made their debuts. Apart from them, other celebrities who were also part of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar included- Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone and Kiara Advani among others.

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.

