Malaika Arora lookalike Heena Panchal arrested in Nashik rave party scandal, check her hot pics!

Heena Panchal is quite an avid social media user and is also famous for her uncanny resemblance to Malaika Arora. Take a look at her photos:

Malaika Arora lookalike Heena Panchal arrested in Nashik rave party scandal, check her hot pics!
New Delhi: Model-actress Heena Panchal, who was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi has worked in a few regional projects and was also a contestant in Paras Chhabra-Shehnaaz Gill's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actress was reportedly arrested on Sunday, June 27 in Igatpuri after Nashik police busted a rave party. 

Times of India quoted Superintendent of Police Nashik Rural Police, Sachin Patil as saying, “Heena along with others were arrested on Sunday will be produced in court today.”

He added, "There was no other big star the others were smaller artistes."

Heena Panchal is quite an avid social media user and is also famous for her uncanny resemblance to Malaika Arora. Take a look at her photos:

Patil told ANI, "22 persons including 12 women were arrested and several types of drugs were seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in Igatpuri hill station of Nashik District of Maharashtra. All have been taken into custody and further investigation is on, during the initial investigation, it has been found that out of 12 women, 5-6 women were actresses working in Bollywood and South Indian films."

 

