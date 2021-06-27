हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bollywood

Maha police busts rave party in Nashik, 22 Bollywood artists including ex Bigg Boss contestant found with drugs!

On Sunday (June 27), Maharashtra police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in Nashik and took 22 people including Bollywood celebrities including actors, choreographers, ex-contestants of reality show Bigg Boss into custody.

File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra police on Sunday busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district and took 22 people including Bollywood celebrities including actors, choreographers, ex-contestants of reality show Bigg Boss into custody.

According to police officials, a police team raided the bungalow after a tip-off, where the people were seen consuming alcohol and other intoxicants were being served illegally. Police also recovered a huge amount of narcotics substance and cash in the raid.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Nashik Rural police, Sachin Patil said, "22 persons, including 12 women were arrested and several types of drugs and cash seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district of Maharashtra.

"All has been taken into custody and further investigation is on, during the initial investigation it has been found that out of 12 women 5 to 6 women are actresses from the Bollywood film industry and south films. It is also known that one the female is ex-contestant of famous reality show big boss," he added.Sachin Patil further said that the detainees are undergoing medical examination.

"We are also trying to get the organisers of the rave party and action will be taken against them too. The medical examination is being carried on all the detained people for further action," said Patil.

BollywoodDrugsrave partyBigg Boss
