हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Bride who ditched mask to protect make-up, fined for breaking COVID protocol

Once the car was stopped, the bride along with her family members insisted that wearing a mask will spoil her ‘expensive’ make-up.

Bride who ditched mask to protect make-up, fined for breaking COVID protocol
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay/representational image

New Delhi: A bride in Punjab’s capital city Chandigarh was fined by police for not wearing a mask while travelling in her car towards the wedding venue.

According to multiple news reports, the bride was travelling to sector 8 gurdwara and the police spotted her car at the Sector 8-9 traffic lights and stopped it as the bride was not wearing a mask.

Once the car was stopped she along with her family members insisted that wearing a mask will spoil her ‘expensive’ make-up.

As reported by News18, a police personnel present at the site shared, “The bride came up with a bizarre defense saying that the mask would have ruined her expensive makeup. Even the family members supported her.”

The police however did not listen to the bride's explanation and fined her 1000 rupees.

India is witnessing a second wave of Coronavirus in the country which has wreaked havoc and affected millions of people.

On Thursday (April 22), India reported 3.14 lakh new COVID cases, making it the highest single day spike recorded in any country in the world.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covid protocolMaskmask inside carBride ditches maskPunjabBride without mask
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut courts controversy over COVID vaccine tweet, bashed by netizens for finding it 'amusing'!

Must Watch

PT7M24S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Bhai's film 'Radhe' to be released on May 13