Bride who ditched mask to protect make-up, fined for breaking COVID protocol

New Delhi: A bride in Punjab’s capital city Chandigarh was fined by police for not wearing a mask while travelling in her car towards the wedding venue.

According to multiple news reports, the bride was travelling to sector 8 gurdwara and the police spotted her car at the Sector 8-9 traffic lights and stopped it as the bride was not wearing a mask.

Once the car was stopped she along with her family members insisted that wearing a mask will spoil her ‘expensive’ make-up.

As reported by News18, a police personnel present at the site shared, “The bride came up with a bizarre defense saying that the mask would have ruined her expensive makeup. Even the family members supported her.”

The police however did not listen to the bride's explanation and fined her 1000 rupees.

India is witnessing a second wave of Coronavirus in the country which has wreaked havoc and affected millions of people.

On Thursday (April 22), India reported 3.14 lakh new COVID cases, making it the highest single day spike recorded in any country in the world.