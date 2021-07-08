हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani lifts 80 kg barbell in THIS video, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff calls it 'lit' - Watch

Making progress and increasing her range today, Disha Patani put out a video of her doing a squat with 80 kg weights on a barbell. 

Disha Patani lifts 80 kg barbell in THIS video, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff calls it &#039;lit&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fitness freak actress Disha Patani has a massive fan base on social media. She often shares her workout journey with fans online, inspiring all to stay motivated. Recently, she put out a video on her social media page sharing a recent accomplishment in the gym. 

In March, Disha had shared a similar video where she performed squats with 70 kgs. Mastering much more than gym exercises, Disha Patani can also be seen performing martial arts, flying kicks from time-to-time. 

Making progress and increasing her range today, she put out a video of her doing a squat with 80 kg weights on a barbell. Looking comfortable as ever, she captioned it, "80kg 1 rep thank you @rajendradhole" 

Do not miss reading Tiger Shroff's 'lit' comment on the video post. 

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday and shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani InstagramDisha Patani photosTiger Shroffdisha patani weight lifting
Next
Story

Mira Rajput massively trolled for wearing a short polka-dotted skirt to a yoga class!

Must Watch

PT6M52S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day