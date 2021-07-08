Disha Patani lifts 80 kg barbell in THIS video, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff calls it 'lit' - Watch

New Delhi: Fitness freak actress Disha Patani has a massive fan base on social media. She often shares her workout journey with fans online, inspiring all to stay motivated. Recently, she put out a video on her social media page sharing a recent accomplishment in the gym.

In March, Disha had shared a similar video where she performed squats with 70 kgs. Mastering much more than gym exercises, Disha Patani can also be seen performing martial arts, flying kicks from time-to-time.

Making progress and increasing her range today, she put out a video of her doing a squat with 80 kg weights on a barbell. Looking comfortable as ever, she captioned it, "80kg 1 rep thank you @rajendradhole"

Do not miss reading Tiger Shroff's 'lit' comment on the video post.

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday and shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.