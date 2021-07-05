Disha Patani turns heads in bold 'Kiss Me More' dance cover, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff reacts! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share her stunning choreography on the American pop singer Doja Cat's song 'Kiss Me More' and it is jaw-droppingly amazing! While fans knew Disha had killer looks and great acting skills, this video proved she's a dancing queen as well. In the video, the actress is seen wearing white joggers with a cropped top and sweatshirt, donning a smoking hot casual look.

Check out her uber cool dance routine:



While Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff commented on the video saying, "This is so cool", Tiger's mother Ayesha and his sister Krishna also showered the video with praises. The trio often comments on Disha's pictures and she appears to share a close relationship with the Shroff family. The actress had even celebrated her birthday this year with Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which also starred her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in important roles. This was Disha’s second collaboration with Salman. She had earlier worked with the superstar in the 2019 film 'Bharat' which also had Katrina Kaif.

The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller 'Ek Villain 2', alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.