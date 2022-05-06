New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is nearing its grand premiere where one of the contestants will lift the trophy to win th first season. Controversial celebrity Poonam Panday became the latest one to get evicted from the show just days ahead of its completion.

POONAM PANDEY EVICTED FROM LOCK UP

After her shocking eviction, Poonam opened up about her life and struggles in marriage. Poonam told ETimes TV in an interview, "I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected. But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now."

While on the show also, she once mentioned about facing domestic violence. Poonam had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage.

POONAM PANDEY'S EX-HUSBAND SAM BOMBAY

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested.

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer.