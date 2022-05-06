हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

Evicted Lock Upp contestant Poonam Panday says 'can't smell things' after brain haemorrhage due to domestic violence

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him alleging domestic violence.

Evicted Lock Upp contestant Poonam Panday says &#039;can&#039;t smell things&#039; after brain haemorrhage due to domestic violence

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is nearing its grand premiere where one of the contestants will lift the trophy to win th first season. Controversial celebrity Poonam Panday became the latest one to get evicted from the show just days ahead of its completion. 

POONAM PANDEY EVICTED FROM LOCK UP

After her shocking eviction, Poonam opened up about her life and struggles in marriage. Poonam told ETimes TV in an interview, "I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected. But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

While on the show also, she once mentioned about facing domestic violence. Poonam had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage. 

POONAM PANDEY'S EX-HUSBAND SAM BOMBAY

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in 2020. Soon after the wedding news, she filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey was shooting for a film and later Sam was arrested. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai is an ad filmmaker and a producer. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Poonam PandeyLock UppPoonam Pandey husbandsam bombayPoonam Pandey pics
Next
Story

Singer Ray J makes explosive revelation about ex-lover Kim Kardashian's sex tape controversy

Must Watch

PT11M30S

DNA: Ajnala Massacre -- How will the Unsung Heroes of India be honoured?