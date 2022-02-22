हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fact check: Is Shah Rukh Khan's 'salt and pepper' look real? Dabboo Ratnani reveals TRUTH

Many fans were stunned by Shah Rukh Khan's drastic transformation and wondered if it was real. Know the truth about the viral photo here.

Fact check: Is Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;salt and pepper&#039; look real? Dabboo Ratnani reveals TRUTH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's salt and pepper, long-haired, bearded look has been the talk of the town ever since a fan page shared the photo on social media. In the viral picture, SRK is seen dressed smartly in a black tuxedo with long, flowy hair and a white beard.

Fans were swooning over his handsome look and wondering if SRK has changed his look completely. However, as it turns out, this picture of SRK is not an original one but a fan-edited photo.

On Monday, (Feb 21) Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently shared the original picture of SRK in a tux without the beard and long hair, proving that the salt and pepper look wasn't a reality.

Take a look at the edited and original picture:

 

Shah Rukh Khan had been away from the public eye for a long time after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in October last year. However, he made his social media comeback in January this year as he shared an advertisement that he was a part of on his Instagram handle.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shooting of Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'. The film shooting had suffered a lot owing to Aryan Khan's arrest in October last year.

'Pathan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will have Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2022.

