Farah Khan

Farah Khan drops throwback pic with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan as 'background dancers'; can you spot them?

The throwback picture shared by Farah Khan was from Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet ceremony.

Farah Khan drops throwback pic with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan as &#039;background dancers&#039;; can you spot them?
Pic Credit: Instagram/Farah Khan

Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a fun throwback picture on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor.

In the picture, which dates back to more than two decades, the celebrities can be seen having a gala time, dancing at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet.

In the caption, Farah shared, "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching".

Check out the post here:

 

Seeing the priceless picture, B-town members jumped to the comments section."So fun," Zoya Akhtar commented.

"Wah," Karan Johar added.

instagram

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "love it !!!!"Sanjay Kapoor asked, "Where are the Dulha dulhan."

To this, Farah replied, "dulhan is behind papaji.. half face.. dulha was (rolling eyes emoticon)"

Sanjay and Maheep tied the knot in December 1998. They are parents to daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with the film `Bedhadak`, presented by Karan Johar.

