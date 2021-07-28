Fresh pics of Aamir Khan and former wife Kiran Rao from Laal Singh Chaddha sets break internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and former wife Kiran Rao might have announced separation a few days back but work remains a binding factor for the two. Being professionals, the duo continue to collaborate for film and other commitments.

A fresh bunch of pictures from Laal Singh Chaddha sets has surfaced online. A fan page shared photos on Instagram. Take a look here:

Reportedly, the two clicked pictures with the members of the press club in Kargil. They are currently in Jammu and Kashmir to complete Laal Singh Chaddha shoot.

A few days back, videos of Aamir and Kiran dancing together, dressed in traditional Ladakhi outfits had hit the internet. It was from the Ladakh shooting schedule of their movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and will be working together on the professional sphere.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture.