Aamir khan

After divorce announcement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao play table tennis with son Azad, pics go viral!

Several fan clubs shared the photos on social media. South actor Naga Chaitanya can also be seen enjoying the Table Tennis match. 

After divorce announcement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao play table tennis with son Azad, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram fan clubs

New Delhi: Days after announcing the divorce, Aamir Khan and former wife Kiran Rao's pictures with son Azad Rao Khan hit the internet. The duo can be seen playing a game of Table Tennis with their son along with a few members from the Laal Singh Chaddha team. 

Several fan clubs shared the photos on social media. South actor Naga Chaitanya can also be seen enjoying the Table Tennis match. Take a look at pictures and videos:

A few days back, videos of Aamir and Kiran dancing together, dressed in traditional Ladakhi outfits had hit the internet. It was from the Ladakh shooting schedule of their movie Laal Singh Chaddha. 

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and will be working together on the professional sphere. 

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture. 

 

