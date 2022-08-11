NewsBuzz
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Check these cute pics which you can't miss!

Jacqueline Fernandez birthday: The actress celebrates her birthday on August 11 and her social media game is on point.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Check these cute pics which you can't miss!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is turning a year older today and we can not help but look at how kind and amazing she has been throughout the year. Her bright aura lightens every room she enters and her easy-going spirit has always enticed her audience towards her. Here is us looking back at her cutesy pictures: 

Here is a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez with her loving father. The actress captioned this picture as ‘My Hero’

Here is another childlike cute picture of the actress being the sunshine she is.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a child at heart and this picture is proof of it.

Older Jacqueline is much like the younger one when it comes to posing cutely.

 

This picture is a solid example of Jacqueline's energy. The actress is full of positivity, optimism, and determination.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

One is never too old to treat themselves like a Disney princess and here is Jacqueline proving this to us.

 

