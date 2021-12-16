Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra suffered 2 miscarriages before son Jovan was born, talks about emotional turmoil

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra's love story is known to all but not many are aware of the tough times they faced. Geeta Basra in her recent interview opened up about suffering 2 miscarriages before son Jovan was born and talked about the hard time it was.

In an interview with Spotboye.com, Geeta Basra opened up on the heartbreaking moment and what she learnt from the experience, "My biggest takeaway is I feel like the 2 years that went by I know every time you conceive you get this fear because you have already gone through it. There is a fear it might happen again but I always believe that prayers and your positive mind are the only two things you need to get through this. Cry about it, vent out your emotions, it’s okay to feel low but then get on with it.”

Bhajji's better half also shared how holding her son made up for everything, “It was the most beautiful moment and miraculous feeling... It was like the most contented feeling.. like finally. I was like oh my God. He is actually here. I can't describe that moment in words. It was like a rainbow baby we get a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. That was exactly what it was like, it was the struggle of 2 years. The moment you hold your baby in your arms, the whole universe that you have wished for falls right there.”

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married on October 29, 2015, after dating each other for five long years. The couple is blessed with daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born on July 27, 2016. Their second baby, son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, was born on July 10, 2021.

The actress made her big-screen debut in 2006 release Dil Diya Hai and was later seen in The Train. her last film was a Punjabi movie titled 'Lock' which was released in 2016.