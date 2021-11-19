हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's a beautiful poser in her latest bathtub photoshoot, hot pics go viral!

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. 

Hina Khan&#039;s a beautiful poser in her latest bathtub photoshoot, hot pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress Hina Khan is an avid social media user, who has a massive fanbase online. Her latest glam photoshoot in a bathtub is raising the temperatures on social media platforms. 

Dressed in a hot red dress with white stripes motif, Hina Khan proved she is a beautiful poser. Take a look at her sensational photoshoot: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Former Bigg Boss contestant enjoys 15.4 million followers on Instagram alone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in the movie.

Hina recently was seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ music video. The romantic number is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. She was earlier seen in Patthar Wargi and Bedard.

 

