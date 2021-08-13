I-Day special: EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park launch #IamCoronaFreedomFighter campaign

Mumbai: When India celebrates its 75th Independence Day; we are still not FREE from the clutches of COVID-19. We may have the freedom from the British era but don’t have the freedom to move around freely due to the present pandemic.

Last year it was the front liners who put their lives in danger to save us and our family from the ill effects of Corona. EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park with the launch of the campaign #IamCoronaFreedomFighter put the baton of India FREE from Corona in the hands of every citizen of India.

With the launch of this campaign EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park take the efforts to inculcate the basics and simple ways to make our nation Corona Mukht Bharat. Our freedom fighters have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation and now it’s our turn to be the fighter against Corona and become #IamCoronaFreedomFighter.

With the launch of series of social media communication the campaign smartly educates every Indian to be responsible and be a fighter against Corona by following simple steps in their life.

"The campaign encourages people to share their fighting spirit to sail through these tough times and to embrace this new normal with enthusiasm. We believe every Indian is a pandemic warrior and should take the responsibility of sweeping the nation FREE from Corona," Mr. Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park.

So tune in to our social media handles and join us in celebrating Independence Day in a special way.