ICYMI: Kajol breaks down meeting uncle at Durga Puja 2021, hugs him tight as she gets teary-eyed - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's finest of the fine, actress Kajol was spotted at the famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal for the celebrations. She looked gorgeous in a pop pink saree and sleeveless blouse. The light-eyed beauty got emotional meeting her uncle Deb Mukherjee along with another relative.

Kajol got all teary-eyed as she greeted her relatives and probably met them after long as the COVID-19 pandemic did change life for everyone around. Celeb pap Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram, and fans showered the actress with positive comments. Take a look:

Deb Mukherjee is Ayan Mukerji's father and Kajol's uncle.

At the Sarbonjanin Durga Puja 2021, Kajol's cousins including Sharbani Mukherjee was also spotted and the two sisters posed for clicks as well. Every year, the Mukherjees play an active role during Pujo festivity without a fail.

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti was also clicked at the Durga Puja 2021 festivity looking graceful in a saree.

The most auspicious Durga Puja festivity began this year on October 11 with Shashthi. The 5-day festivity is a major Bengali festival celebrated with utmost gusto and zeal. Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival.

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Durga Pujo 2021!