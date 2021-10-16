Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Inara Ali's stunning photos go viral, fans wanna know if she sings too?

New Delhi: Popular singer Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Inara Ali was introduced on Instagram by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is a close family friend. And guess what? in no time, the pretty lady's photos hit the viral button.

Fans wanted to know whether Sara could sing as well. Nafisa Ali shared some unseen photos of Sara Inara Ali on her IG with a caption: This is Sara Inaraa Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar. (Taken with my IPhone ) … .#goa#goadiaries

Posing beautifully, Sara looked like a breath of fresh air in these pictures.

Lucky Ali was first married to Meaghan Jane McCleary in 1996 and together they have two children Ta’awwuz and Tasmiyah. Interestingly, Meaghan was seen in his highly popular music video O Sanam.

Later in 2000, Lucky married Inaya (Anahita) and the couple have two kids together - Sara Inara Ali and Raiyan. Then in 2010, the singer got married again to former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam and they have a son named Dani.

Last year, a viral video of him singing 'O Sanam' hit the internet with fans showering their love for him. Later, actress and friend Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle and posted Lucky Ali's recent videos.

Lucky Ali looks leaner and is donning salt and pepper hair with a white beard these days.

In 2015, he sang in Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The song 'Safarnama' was received well from the audiences.