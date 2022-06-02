New Delhi: Actor Aparshakti Khurana and filmmaker Farah Khan unveiled the invitation box of 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 happening in Abu Dhabi, UAE designed by IZZHAAR. The two will also be hosting the star-studded event.

IIFA’s Instagram page shared the video of the same and captioned the post, “A starry invitation to our brightest stars! Our host for IIFA Rocks, #FarahKhan is quite excited to unbox the luxurious invites created by Izzhaar for IIFA Weekend 2022.”

Izzhaar has been an expression of joy and celebrations for the last 8 years. It is merely a pleasure for us to be a part of the process of bringing one's vision into existence. Izzhaar's design and artisan team is professionally qualified to turn such fancies into actuality, and they're putting their maximum efforts to create the whole thematic concept of the event venue, Abu Dhabi, blended just perfectly into the IIFA invitation boxes.

Studying the cultural details, historical architecture, the skyscrapers, the art and craft, has made it possible for Izzhaar to finally come to the result to make it look super opulent and majestic. Working on the designs, and delivering it in a short span of time is no less than a challenge, but accomplishing it every time is what motivates Izzhaar to do even better.

To make the event invitation thematic and just appropriate for complementing the event location, Izzhaar has incorporated the glimpse of skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi to emphasize this bustling city of UAE.