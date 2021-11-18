Ileana D'Cruz after her workout session: That hit so deep! Find out why

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz had a strenuous workout session recently and shared her thoughts with fans online. The stunner took to her Instagram handle and put up a few stories on how she teared up a teeny tiny bit.

Ileana D'Cruz was hit deep emotionally after the workout session. She shared: "The trainer at the end of the stretching and cool-down said, 'Now place your hands by your sides and just embrace yourself. Thank your body for all that it does for you.' And that hit so deep. It was the loveliest feeling ever. Try it and see how you feel as well."

Earlier, the actress opened up on suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and quite often shares positive thoughts on dealing with body issues.

Not long ago, the actress wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme and shared her photos on Instagram too. She has over 13.1 million followers on Instagram and has got her fans hooked.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' was released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.