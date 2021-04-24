Ileana D'Cruz shares underwater fun, beach holiday in a bikini and much more!

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz loves water as we have seen most of her vacays include beachy destinations. Recently, she posted a series of her throwback pictures on Instagram. From underwater diving to lazy beach holidays - Ileana enjoyed them all!

Ileana D'Cruz shared a slice of her vacay life on social media and fans can't keep calm. Take a look at her smouldering pictures:

Not long ago, the actress wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme and shared her photos on Instagram too. She has over 13.1 million followers on Instagram and has got her fans hooked.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'.