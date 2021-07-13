Ileana D'Cruz stuns in yellow bikini, flaunts her tan lines from the beach - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Ileana D'Cruz put up some fun beach pictures on her Instagram story, treating her fans with amazing clicks. Donning a cutesy yellow bikini, the Raid actress can be seen flaunting her tan lines.

Ileana D'Cruz is a beach babe and often drops her jaw-dropping photos.

Not long ago, the actress wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme and shared her photos on Instagram too. She has over 13.1 million followers on Instagram and has got her fans hooked.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' was released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.