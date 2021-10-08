Inside Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni's secret wedding - See their unseen pics in traditional wear!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in a private ceremony in September 2020. The world got to know of their hush-hush wedding only a few days back after he posted pictures on Instagram wishing his wife on birthday.

Scrolling through Shwetambari's vibrant social media pictures, we got our hands on their unseen wedding photos. Dressed in whites, the new bride looked gorgeous as she was surrounded by her sisters and family members.

Take a look here:

On the personal front, Vikram was previously married to his childhood love Aditi. The couple has a daughter named Krishna Bhatt. However, it didn't last long.

Not many know that Shwetambari is celebrity make-up artiste Namrata Soni's sister. Earlier, Vikram Bhatt was linked to many Bollywood actresses such as Ameesha Patel, Sushmita Sen among others.