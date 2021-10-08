हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikram Bhatt

Inside Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni's secret wedding - See their unseen pics in traditional wear!

On the personal front, Vikram Bhatt was previously married to his childhood love Aditi. The couple has a daughter named Krishna Bhatt. 

Inside Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni&#039;s secret wedding - See their unseen pics in traditional wear!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in a private ceremony in September 2020. The world got to know of their hush-hush wedding only a few days back after he posted pictures on Instagram wishing his wife on birthday.

Scrolling through Shwetambari's vibrant social media pictures, we got our hands on their unseen wedding photos. Dressed in whites, the new bride looked gorgeous as she was surrounded by her sisters and family members. 

Take a look here: 

On the personal front, Vikram was previously married to his childhood love Aditi. The couple has a daughter named Krishna Bhatt. However, it didn't last long.

Not many know that Shwetambari is celebrity make-up artiste Namrata Soni's sister. Earlier, Vikram Bhatt was linked to many Bollywood actresses such as Ameesha Patel, Sushmita Sen among others.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vikram BhattVikram Bhatt wedding picsVikram Bhatt second marriageShwetambari SoniVikram Bhatt weddingVikram Bhatt wife
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan drugs case arrest after Hrithik Roshan pens note to him, says 'all Mafia Pappu coming to his defence'

Must Watch

PT8M49S

Haryana: Now the 'Lakhimpur conspiracy' in Ambala?