हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt secretly marries Shwetambari Soni, his daughter from first wife reacts to wedding!

Krishna is Vikram and ex-wife Aditi Bhatt's daughter. 

Vikram Bhatt secretly marries Shwetambari Soni, his daughter from first wife reacts to wedding!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in a hush-hush ceremony in September 2020. The news of his secret second wedding was all over social media only a day back, after he posted pictures on Instagram wishing his wife on birthday.

Reacting to the news of his second marriage, Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt told India Today, "My parents got divorced 25 years ago. It took a while for me to understand that. I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy. I found out about my dad’s wedding much later. He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up."

Adding more, Krishna said, "I haven’t interacted with her and since I don’t live with him, I have spent a lot of time away from him, especially during the lockdown. The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged."

Krishna is Vikram and ex-wife Aditi Bhatt's daughter. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vikram BhattVikram Bhatt weddingVikram Bhatt second marriageShwetambari Sonikrishna bhattVikram Bhatt wife
Next
Story

Tom Cruise learning to fly World War II plane for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Rave party raids are fake - NCP