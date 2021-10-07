Vikram Bhatt secretly marries Shwetambari Soni, his daughter from first wife reacts to wedding!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in a hush-hush ceremony in September 2020. The news of his secret second wedding was all over social media only a day back, after he posted pictures on Instagram wishing his wife on birthday.

Reacting to the news of his second marriage, Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt told India Today, "My parents got divorced 25 years ago. It took a while for me to understand that. I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy. I found out about my dad’s wedding much later. He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up."

Adding more, Krishna said, "I haven’t interacted with her and since I don’t live with him, I have spent a lot of time away from him, especially during the lockdown. The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged."

Krishna is Vikram and ex-wife Aditi Bhatt's daughter.