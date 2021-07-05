Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce announcement! Video goes viral

New Delhi: Ira Khan has shared her first post on Monday after her father and actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce.

In the post, she wrote, “Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier

The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet.

The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre

#foodblogger #cheesecake #dessertblogger @danielpatissier…”

In the video, Ira can be seen relishing and reviewing the yummylicious cheesecake as a food blogger.

Ira Khan is Aamir’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta and the duo also have a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Currently, the diva is dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and is often seen sharing loved-up posts with him on her Instagram handle. Ira has been quite vocal about her suffering from depression and also opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

For the unversed, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao have decided to end their 15 years old marriage. The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.