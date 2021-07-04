Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s first video appearance together after divorce announcement – Watch

New Delhi: A day after announcing the divorce after a span of 15 years, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao released a video message for fans on Sunday.

In the video message, the duo can be seen urging their fans not to get disappointed after hearing their separation news as they will still look forward as one family. They also asked their fans to pray for their happiness and well-being and were also seen holding hands throughout the video.

The video was shared by a celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani on his Instagram handle. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "#AamirKhan #KiranRao had something to say to all their well-wishers post their separation..

This is their first video appearance together post their divorce announcement and throughout the video they were asking their fans not to get disheartened.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have decided to end their 15 years old marriage. The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.