New Delhi: The young and happening Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a popular hangout zone of celebs in Mumbai wearing a little black dress. However, this time she got massively trolled for her sultry outfit.

JANHVI KAPOOR TROLLED

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of Janhvi walking in to the place and guess what? Trolls commented on his timeline writing why is the actress wearing something like a nightdress. One user wrote: She seems to be always wearing nightwear.... while another one wrote: It’s a sleepwear.

One user wrote: Pulling the dress from everywhere! Then wear atleast what makes u comfortable

JANHVI KAPOOR'S FUTURE PROJECTS

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi. Being helmed by Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a cricket drama.

She will also be seen in a recently-announced new project. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and their new outing - 'Bawaal' will feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bawaal will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date.