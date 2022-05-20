हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gets mercilessly TROLLED for wearing short black dress, netizens ask 'why always in nightwear?'

Janhvi Kapoor trolled: The actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. 

Janhvi Kapoor gets mercilessly TROLLED for wearing short black dress, netizens ask &#039;why always in nightwear?&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and happening Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a popular hangout zone of celebs in Mumbai wearing a little black dress. However, this time she got massively trolled for her sultry outfit. 

JANHVI KAPOOR TROLLED

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of Janhvi walking in to the place and guess what? Trolls commented on his timeline writing why is the actress wearing something like a nightdress. One user wrote: She seems to be always wearing nightwear.... while another one wrote: It’s a sleepwear. 

One user wrote: Pulling the dress from everywhere! Then wear atleast what makes u comfortable

JANHVI KAPOOR'S FUTURE PROJECTS

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi. Being helmed by Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a cricket drama.

She will also be seen in a recently-announced new project. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and their new outing - 'Bawaal' will feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bawaal will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor trolledJanhvi Kapoor hot picsjanhvi kapoor picsJanhvi Kapoor videos
Next
Story

Mira Rajput's extravagant Dubai vacay was all about luxe hotels, adventure and pool life - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Gyanvapi Survey report leaked