हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan death case: Sooraj Pancholi's abetment trial moved to special CBI court

In the eight-year-old pending case of late Bollywood actress's Jiah Khan's death, it has been decided that a special CBI court will now hear the case.

Jiah Khan death case: Sooraj Pancholi&#039;s abetment trial moved to special CBI court
File photo

New Delhi: In the eight-year-old pending case of late Bollywood actress's Jiah Khan's death, it has been decided that the Central Bureau of Investigation court will now hear the case. Earlier, the sessions court was conducting a trial against her ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment. However, the court authorities have said that the case should be moved to a special CBI court, according to an ANI report.

On Friday (July 30), news agency ANI tweeted, "Actor Jiah Khan death case: CBI court will now hear the case pending for 8 yrs. The sessions court, which was conducting a trial against her boyfriend actor Suraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment, has said that the trial should be transferred to a spl CBI court."

Have a look at the tweet:

 

For the unversed, actress Jiah Khan died on June 3, 2013, she was found dead at her home.

The mysterious case of her death remained in news for the longest time and the investigation was led by CBI. Her mother Rabiya Khan and family members alleged that she was killed and not committed suicide as perceived. In 2018, actor and Jiah's then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged by the Mumbai court with abetting Khan's suicide. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jiah KhanJiah Khan caseJiah Khan suicide caseJiah Khan deathCBI court
Next
Story

Viral video: Little girl dancing to Kriti Sanon's Mimi song Param Sundari bowls over internet - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra supports Mary Kom