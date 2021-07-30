Jiah Khan death case: Sooraj Pancholi's abetment trial moved to special CBI court

New Delhi: In the eight-year-old pending case of late Bollywood actress's Jiah Khan's death, it has been decided that the Central Bureau of Investigation court will now hear the case. Earlier, the sessions court was conducting a trial against her ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment. However, the court authorities have said that the case should be moved to a special CBI court, according to an ANI report.

On Friday (July 30), news agency ANI tweeted, "Actor Jiah Khan death case: CBI court will now hear the case pending for 8 yrs. The sessions court, which was conducting a trial against her boyfriend actor Suraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment, has said that the trial should be transferred to a spl CBI court."

Actor Jiah Khan death case: CBI court will now hear the case pending for 8 yrs. The sessions court, which was conducting a trial against her boyfriend actor Suraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment, has said that the trial should be transferred to a spl CBI court (File pic) pic.twitter.com/nYeBYoulHZ — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

For the unversed, actress Jiah Khan died on June 3, 2013, she was found dead at her home.

The mysterious case of her death remained in news for the longest time and the investigation was led by CBI. Her mother Rabiya Khan and family members alleged that she was killed and not committed suicide as perceived. In 2018, actor and Jiah's then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged by the Mumbai court with abetting Khan's suicide.