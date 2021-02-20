हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan's 32nd birth anniversary: Fans remember Nishabd actress, share pics!

She had megastar Amitabh Bachchan as her co-star in the very first movie and became an overnight sensation. The British-American actress was found dead at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai on June 3, 2013. On her birthday Jiah Khan fans paid her a tribute online and she became a top trend on Twitter. 

Jiah Khan&#039;s 32nd birth anniversary: Fans remember Nishabd actress, share pics!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter fan page

New Delhi: Actress Jiah Khan would have turned 32 this year on her birthday (February 20). The young and talented star made her impressive debut in Hindi movies with Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd' when she was all of 18. 

Jiah Khan had megastar Amitabh Bachchan as her co-star in the very first movie and became an overnight sensation. The British-American actress was found dead at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai on June 3, 2013. 

On her birthday Jiah Khan fans paid her a tribute online and she became a top trend on Twitter. Check out a few messages from netizens: 

The mysterious case of her death remained in news for the longest time and the investigation was led by CBI. Her mother Rabiya Khan and family members alleged that she was killed and not committed suicide as perceived. In 2018, actor and Jiah's then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged by the Mumbai court with abetting Khan's suicide. 

Remembering Jiah Khan on her birth anniversary. May her soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Jiah Khanjiah khan birthdayhappy birthday jiah khanjiah khan birth anniversaryJiah Khan suicideJiah Khan caseSooraj Pancholi
