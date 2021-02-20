Jiah Khan's 32nd birth anniversary: Fans remember Nishabd actress, share pics!

New Delhi: Actress Jiah Khan would have turned 32 this year on her birthday (February 20). The young and talented star made her impressive debut in Hindi movies with Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd' when she was all of 18.

Jiah Khan had megastar Amitabh Bachchan as her co-star in the very first movie and became an overnight sensation. The British-American actress was found dead at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai on June 3, 2013.

On her birthday Jiah Khan fans paid her a tribute online and she became a top trend on Twitter. Check out a few messages from netizens:

HappyBirthday Jiah Khan , we stand with your family pic.twitter.com/8X5p1dYxWF — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Jiah Khan pic.twitter.com/UVVwnCcbfH — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Jiah Khan pic.twitter.com/UVVwnCcbfH — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Angel

This World Is Very Cruel

Be Happy In Heaven

We're SSRians And We Trying To

Give You Justice @nilotpalm3 Happy Birthday Jiah Khan pic.twitter.com/MYvLVbpCCt — Ajay Dhoriya (@ItsALD5) February 20, 2021

Happy Heavenly Birthday Jiah Khan

I hope you're smiling up there. Happy Birthday Jiah Khan pic.twitter.com/VFxdXHPHfk — (@Aaaaaaastha) February 19, 2021

The mysterious case of her death remained in news for the longest time and the investigation was led by CBI. Her mother Rabiya Khan and family members alleged that she was killed and not committed suicide as perceived. In 2018, actor and Jiah's then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged by the Mumbai court with abetting Khan's suicide.

Remembering Jiah Khan on her birth anniversary. May her soul rest in peace!