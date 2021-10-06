हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Kya Aryan Khan ko target kiya gaya hai? KRK asks in new video supporting SRK in son's drugs case arrest

For the unversed, SRK and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (October 3) in a cruise party drugs case.

Kamal R Khan aka KRK releases fresh video on Aryan Khan arrest in drugs case, says &#039;I support Shah Rukh Khan&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Controversial social media celebrity Kamal R Khan aka KRK has dropped a new video on YouTube where he has raised eyebrows over Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in cruise party drugs case. 

In his video, KRK explains the charges under which Aryan Khan has been arrested when no drugs were recovered from the star son why this kind of scrutiny he is made subject to. Watch his video here: 

Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Alvira, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Suniel Shetty among others extended support to SRK. In fact, Salman was the first one to visit SRK late night at Mannat on October 3.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3), a day after NCB raided a cruise party where the star kid was present. The officials recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD and 1.33 lakh cash from the raid. 

Apart from Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar have been arrested.

The star kid will stay in NCB custody until October 7 for further investigation by the officials.

 

 

