Kapil Sharma Show actress Bharti Singh sheds 16 kgs, says 'I did not adopt any diet' - In Pics

New Delhi: Ace Comedienne Bharti Singh, who is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has stunned her fans with a massive physical transformation. The stand-up comedienne has lost 16 kgs of weight and is looking fitter than before.

In an interview with NDTV Food.com, Bharti Singh opened up on why she shed extra kilos. "Losing weight or getting slim was never my objective. I only started this diet to get fit. I was borderline diabetic, and during the Covid second wave I realised that I was not able to do my own work myself as I would run out of breath," she said.

"Initially, in the first 10-15 days, I faced a lot of problems. I would wake up in the middle of the night and eat Maggi or leftover vegetables from dinner. But slowly these things normalised," Bharti quipped.

Talking about her diet plan, Bharti Singh said, "I did not adopt any diet, I just fasted for 15-16 hours and eat homemade food like Paranthas, chai, eggs, sabzi, Kadhi-Chawal etc. I am from a Punjabi family and Paranthe hamari shaan hain. I never eat any fancy foods, and never eat post-7 pm no matter what. In fact, my body has stopped accepting food at the wrong hours."

Reacting to whether it will affect her work as a stand-up, Bharti said, "Comedy didn't necessarily stem from my weight. Now, I will tease others by saying that you couldn't lose weight, but I did."

Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa motivated her throughout. "He tells me that don't become extremely thin, but stay fit. And we may be planning to have a baby very soon so I need to be healthy for that too," Bharti Singh quipped.