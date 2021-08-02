हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh frighten a fan by crooning ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on a highway - Watch

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh cannot stop singing the viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song. Their antics, however scares a fan who runs away from the duo without even taking a picture with them.

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh frighten a fan by crooning ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on a highway - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are crooning the viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ just like all of us. The duo who was driving on a highway in an open sunroof car, scared a fan away with their quirky rendition. The video of the same was shared by Kapil on his Instagram stories. Bharti can be seen asking the fan who is running away to at least take a picture with them.

“Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao,” Bharti can be seen saying in the video while a terrified fan runs away from the comedians.
“Fun with fans,” Kapil captioned the video and shared it on his Instagram stories. It was later shared by various fan accounts on Instagram. Check out the funny video:

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh will soon be seen in the new season of the hit comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show.  Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh will also feature in the new season.

Check out the promo of the show:

Earlier, the show went off the air for some time as Kapil Sharma took paternity leave to be by his wife Ginni Chatrath’s side as she delivered their second child - baby boy Trishaan. The couple also have a one and a half year’s old daughter Anayra. The comedian spent some quality time with his family before returning with a new season of the show.

Kapil Sharma, along with all the fellow comedians on the show are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaBharti SinghBachpan Ka PyaarThe Kapil Sharma ShowKrushna AbhishekArchana Puran Singh
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar will never be seen as a contestant on THIS show, here's why!

Must Watch

PT2M55S

Zee Top 10: PV Sindhu's bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics - Watch top 10 news stories