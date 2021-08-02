Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh frighten a fan by crooning ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on a highway - Watch

New Delhi: Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are crooning the viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ just like all of us. The duo who was driving on a highway in an open sunroof car, scared a fan away with their quirky rendition. The video of the same was shared by Kapil on his Instagram stories. Bharti can be seen asking the fan who is running away to at least take a picture with them.

“Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao,” Bharti can be seen saying in the video while a terrified fan runs away from the comedians.

“Fun with fans,” Kapil captioned the video and shared it on his Instagram stories. It was later shared by various fan accounts on Instagram. Check out the funny video:

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh will soon be seen in the new season of the hit comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh will also feature in the new season.

Check out the promo of the show:

Earlier, the show went off the air for some time as Kapil Sharma took paternity leave to be by his wife Ginni Chatrath’s side as she delivered their second child - baby boy Trishaan. The couple also have a one and a half year’s old daughter Anayra. The comedian spent some quality time with his family before returning with a new season of the show.

Kapil Sharma, along with all the fellow comedians on the show are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.