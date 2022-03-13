हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra blushes as Rubina Dilaik applies Holi colours on him, ignores Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat in new ad - WATCH

Karan Kundrra's latest ad has caught the attention of his fans. It also features his close friends Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat.

Karan Kundrra blushes as Rubina Dilaik applies Holi colours on him, ignores Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat in new ad - WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a hilarious ad, television superstars Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Rubina Dilaik came together to celebrate the festive Holi spirit and netizens are loving every minute of it.

The ad created for the brand Imperial Blue featured Karan Kundrra and his Bigg Boss 15 mates Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. While Nishant and Karan were already close friends before the show, Umar and Karan developed a strong bond and became best friends.

In the ad, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat were seen approaching Karan and wishing him 'Happy Holi' but he ended up dismissing them and asked them to go away. However, when Rubina Dilaik walked past him with a tray filled with colours, he stopped her and wished her 'Happy Holi' and then blushed as she smeared the indigo blue colour on his face. 

Incidentally, his friends Umar and Nishant noticed his change in behaviour and then the group ended up celebrating together as they laughed off the incident.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Umar Riaz (@umarriazz91)

 

Karan Kundrra is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show 'Lock Upp' as a jailer. He was recently also seen in a music video with his girlfriend and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash titled 'Rula Deti Hai'. Fans went absolutely gaga over the song.

For the unversed, the song is about heartbreak and how the lead couple, who was once in love is no longer together now. 

Karan was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and he was the second runner-up in the show. His girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy and is currently starring in the hit show Naagin 6 with BB 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan KundrraNishant Bhatumar riazRubina DilaikBigg BossBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

Trending: Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh enacts THIS scene from '3 Idiots' in hilarious video, watch

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky