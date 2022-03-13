Karan Kundrra blushes as Rubina Dilaik applies Holi colours on him, ignores Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat in new ad - WATCH

New Delhi: In a hilarious ad, television superstars Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Rubina Dilaik came together to celebrate the festive Holi spirit and netizens are loving every minute of it.

The ad created for the brand Imperial Blue featured Karan Kundrra and his Bigg Boss 15 mates Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. While Nishant and Karan were already close friends before the show, Umar and Karan developed a strong bond and became best friends.

In the ad, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat were seen approaching Karan and wishing him 'Happy Holi' but he ended up dismissing them and asked them to go away. However, when Rubina Dilaik walked past him with a tray filled with colours, he stopped her and wished her 'Happy Holi' and then blushed as she smeared the indigo blue colour on his face.

Incidentally, his friends Umar and Nishant noticed his change in behaviour and then the group ended up celebrating together as they laughed off the incident.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Karan Kundrra is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show 'Lock Upp' as a jailer. He was recently also seen in a music video with his girlfriend and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash titled 'Rula Deti Hai'. Fans went absolutely gaga over the song.

For the unversed, the song is about heartbreak and how the lead couple, who was once in love is no longer together now.

Karan was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and he was the second runner-up in the show. His girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy and is currently starring in the hit show Naagin 6 with BB 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.