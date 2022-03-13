Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat quash break-up rumours with their cute Instagram exchange

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fans have been worried after news of rift between the two hit headlines. However, now a sweet exchange between the two on their Instagram account has pacified them. Shamita attended the Iconic Gold Awards 2022 recently where she won a trophy. Raqesh wished his ladylove for her victory with a sweet Instagram story.

In the story put up by Raqesh, Shamita can be seen looking stunning in a sexy and shimmery dark blue gown. She is also wearing a bright smile as she flaunts her golden trophy. Raqesh wrote alongside the photo, “Congratulations," with a heart-eyed emoji. Shamita later reposted Raqesh’s story on her Instagram account along with a big pink heart which had thank you written over it.

Earlier, according to a report in ETimes all is not well between Shamita and Raqesh. The report suggests that the two are in a “massive quarrel mode" for a few days. The publication claimed that due to their fight, Shamita also decided to skip his ‘rakhi’ brother Rajeev Adatia’s farewell dinner on Thursday night. Rajeev is set to leave for London soon.

“Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh has shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source told Etimes. It further revealed that Shamita and Raqesh have not been keeping in touch.

“Shamita was never sure about Raqesh’s love for her. She had expressed her apprehensions during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15," the source added.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love on the reality show and since then have openly expressed their feelings for each-other. Shamita and Raqesh also celebrated the former’s birthday together and also celebrated Valentine’s day with one another.