Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss 15 as wild card entry? VJ-model says 'I am the Boss of my own life'!

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows, Bigg Boss 15 is currently making news for its contestants turning violent during tasks and not following the rules. Well amid all of this, TV actor and host Karan Kundrra has been trending all over social media for mastermind thinking and strategies inside the house.

But, outside the Bigg Boss 15 world, the buzz is strong that Karan Kundrra's former girlfriend, VJ Anusha Dandekar might be stepping inside the reality show as a wild card. However, ending days of speculation over her entry, Anusha took to Instagram and in a longish post brushed away all of these reports as baseless.

She wrote: I am just trying to live my Best life… Aren’t we all?

I have a new skin range dropping so soon for my company @brownskinbeautyofficial that I’m insanely proud of and can’t wait to share with the world.

I have some of the Best friends in Life, who I can share all my experiences with, no judgement.

I have the most amazing family, no matter what we go through, we always grow through. And that every morning we start the day with a smile.

I have the two most beautiful, loving babies in the universe and I still don’t know how I even deserve them.

Supermodel is showing beauty and inclusiveness in such a strong way. I’m so proud of that.

I am so grateful for my health and the last few days I laughed more than I have in a long time, I received so much love, happiness, warmth and kindness. I was in beautiful locations and got to shoot my new campaign there aswell (can’t wait for you to see!) The weather was perfect, I tried some of the yummiest food, I danced, I swam, I shopped and woke up to the peaceful ocean and the Burj! The perfect combo for me, a beach baby and a city girl! And I was with two of my best girlfriends.

This is my life, my home is where i am happy. If someone or something isn’t making me happy, I walk away. It takes me a lot but I’m getting better at doing it faster. I used to do it expressing so much to the person, now I have learnt to leave most of it in silence. But if I don’t know you or I’ve realised you weren’t who you said you were, it’s better to leave it & carry on with my journey.

So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it’s about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thankyou to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness.

In January this year, Anusha Dandekar had taken to Instagram to share a cryptic post on which spoke about her love and lover that lied and cheated on her.

Karan and Anusha had dated for over three years and hosted the MTV reality TV show together titled 'Love School'.